Lancaster walk against suicide

A walk against suicide will take place around Lancaster on the day the clocks go back for winter.

Alexander Johnstone has been working together with CALM, the Campaign Against Living Miserably, to organise the walk to remember the hours others have tragically lost to suicide.

Taking place from 10.30pm on October 26 in Alexandra Square on the Lancaster University campus, the Lost Hours Walk Lancaster will lead into the early hours of the morning, following an accessible and non-intrusive route around the city.

The walk is open to everyone.

Organisers will be collecting donations for CALM and have already raised £250.

They have a target of £1000.

Donate via: https://cutt.ly/donate-lost-hours-lancaster.

More information available on Facebook.