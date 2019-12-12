Lancaster University Students’ Union abandons plans to sell Sugarhouse nightclub

Lancaster University Student Union (LUSU) has abandoned plans to sell its student nightclub.

The union’s Trustee Board unanimously agreed to abandon the plans to sell the Sugarhouse nightclub to developers this week.

Since news of the proposed sale emerged during the summer, students have been vocal in their opposition to the sale of the venue, which could potentially have seen it converted into student accommodation.

This culminated in a referendum on the decision, where nearly 4,000 students voted to halt the sale.

The Trustee Board met this week and agreed to uphold the result of the referendum, meaning that the Sugarhouse is no longer for sale.

Union President George Nuttall said: “The whole officer team is delighted with this outcome.

“It’s no secret that the Full-Time Officers opposed the sale of the venue and I’d like to thank everyone who signed the petition, took part in our AGM, and voted in the referendum.

“You showed the strength of opposition to this proposal and made your voice heard, thank you.

“Sugarhouse has been an integral part of the student experience in Lancaster for more than 35 years, and I hope it will remain so for years to come.”

With the decision to keep the club open confirmed, the union will explore what is required to secure the long-term future of the business.

A special celebration party takes place at Sugarhouse tomorrow night (Friday) featuring guest DJ Joel Corry.

A spokesman for LUSU said it is now looking for ideas for events and activities at the Sugarhouse.

These can be submitted them at lancastersu.co.uk/ideas.