Lancaster Special Constabulary heroes among those praised by police chief at awards night

Chief Constable Chris Rowley (left) with Special Sergeant Jake Brown.

At a recent ceremony, opened by Chief Constable Chris Rowley at Hutton Headquarters, a number of the Special Constabulary’s finest were recognised for their outstanding contributions in 2021 - including two from Lancaster.

Ch Cons Rowley said: “I would like to thank the award winners and all those who were nominated for their invaluable efforts to keeping the people of Lancashire safe from harm.

"Although they don’t do it for the praise, it’s important that we take to time to recognise the selfless contributions they make and thank them for all their efforts over the last 12 months.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley (left) with Special Sergeant Chris Barnes.

“It was truly humbling to hear the individual stories of all the nominees, as well as the praise from their regular colleagues who really do appreciate everything the Specials do.

"It is clear that the Special Constabulary is an invaluable resource here in Lancashire, with the volunteers not only sharing their time but also their varied skill sets and life experiences.”

The award for Supervisor of the Year went to S/Insp Paul Shoreman, who works out of Colne Police Station. S/Insp Shoreman, who joined the Specials in 2008, was described by his colleagues as calm and level-headed in distressing and difficult situations. S/Insp Shoreman recently organised a 4X4 operation in Waterfoot, which targeted off road motorcycling, and is using his day job knowledge to help develop the Specials Rural Task force.

Runners up in that category were S/Sgt Chris Barnes, who works out of Lancaster Police Station, and TS/Sgt Marin McCourt, who works out of Colne Police Station.

The award for Special Constable of the Year went to S/Sgt James Boult, who works out of Burnley Police Station. S/Sgt Boult, who also works full-time in the Force Control Room, was described by colleagues as enthusiastic, self-motivated and someone who plays a big part in boosting team moral. S/Sgt Boult regularly identifies vulnerable people and youngsters at risk of becoming involved in criminality to allow support services to carry out early intervention work. He was recently first at the scene of a robbery and his clear and concise information led to the suspect quickly being arrested and the stolen property retrieved.

Runners up in that category were S/Sgt Jake Brown, who works out of Lancaster Police Station, and TS/Insp Richard Sparks, who works out of Greenbank Police Station.

The award for Student Officer of the Year was given to S/Cons Dave Reid, who works out of Burnley Police Station. A former PCSO and current Burnley Police Cadet Co-ordinator, S/Cons Reid made an arrest on his first ever shift and is described by colleagues as somebody who’s not afraid to get stuck in. He also showed selflessness and bravery in helping to save the life of a woman in crisis on the M65.

Runners up in that category were S/Cons Lily Price, who works out of Greenbank Police Station, and S/Cons Robyn Considine, who works out of Preston Police Station.

The Outstanding Achievement Award went to S/Sgt Brian Petherwick, who works out of Preston Police Station. S/Sgt Petherwick, who joined the Specials in 1985, supports the football policing operation at Preston North End play and used to regularly patrol the city centre on a Friday and Saturday night. A volunteer marshal at Covid Vaccination Centres, S/Sgt Petherwick previously supported the Lancashire Resilience Forum by sorting and distributing emergency food supplies and also visited care homes that social services had not been able to contact.

The Master of Ceremonies on the night was Supt Nikki Evans and also in attendant were the three Divisional Commanders - Ch Supt Mark Winstanley (East), Ch Supt Karen Edwards (West) and Chf Supt Eddie Newton (South).