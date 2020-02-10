Lancaster's newest micropub The Wobbly Cobbler is now open for business

A former florists in Lancaster has been converted into the city's latest micropub.

The Wobbly Cobbler in Scotforth Road, Scotforth, will have its official opening on St Valentine's Day, although it is already open for business.

Tom outside The Wobbly Cobbler

Owner Tom Robinson, 28, who was born and bred in Scotforth, said that after a "bit of a slog" getting the space up to scratch, he was now looking forward to bringing something new to the area.

The former Scotforth St Paul's Primary and Ripley High School pupil comes from a pub family.

His mum Kim took on the Wagon and Horses in St George's Quay, prior to its refurbishment, and the family now own The Royal Hotel and Bar in Lancaster.

"I grew up in pubs," said Tom.

The Wobbly Cobbler officially opens on February 14

"We lived above The Wagon and Horses for a while when it was a real old school boozer.

"My dad David, who was a well known property developer locally, passed away four years ago.

"He would enjoy going to watch the football results and have a beer and I'd go with him.

"I know how important the pub is to the culture of the country."

After gaining a Degree in Arboriculture, Tom worked as a tree surgeon for a while, both in the UK and abroad.

He said that after some mental health issues, he returned home and got involved with running events for Lancaster Brewery, before the family took on the Royal.

"I'd been looking for something like this for a while," Tom said.

"We'd been looking for premises and then the florists came up and I just got straight on it.

"I took the lease on in December, and when I got some pre-planning advice, the council said it's got to be of community benefit.

"So I hired out the parish hall in Scotforth and invited people down and explained what I was going to do.

"People were supportive.

"I did 90 per cent of the renovation myself, and a lot of the furniture is reclaimed or recycled, and I've tried to create a relaxed environment with different styles of seating.

"People will be able to hear the 'prohibition playlist' on the speakers when they come in.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting the people that come in for a drink."

The Wobbly Cobbler will sell real ale and craft beer, cider, wine and soft drinks, with a changing roster of beers.

"The plan is for more of a cafe style set up during the day," Tom said.

As for the name Wobbly Cobbler, Tom said: "A friend started as a cobbler's apprentice - I don't think he knows I got the name from that, and the wobbly bit, it's me, I'm just wobbly - I fall over things, I drop things, I make mistakes.

"Wobbly is who I am."

The Wobbly Cobbler will be open Wednesday to Friday from 4pm until 10pm, Saturday from 2pm until 10pm, and Sunday from 12pm until 6pm.

Tom hopes to run games nights, and spoken word and acoustic music nights in the not too distant future.