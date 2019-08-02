Lancaster’s “cha cha slide plank” Steve in line for JustGiving award

A Lancaster personal trainer has been shortlisted as a finalist for the JustGiving awards 2019.

Steve Cody, who is a finalist in the Creative Fundraiser category, has raised over £11,000 for CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria after they helped both his sister and sister-in-law with breast cancer.

Reserve soldiers from Lancaster take part in the charity Cha Cha Slide Plank with personal trainer Steve Cody who is doing the exercise every day throughout 2019 with different groups to raise money for CancerCare.

Steve has been creating a video of himself doing the Cha Cha Slide Plank with hundreds of people across the country.

At the same time, he’s been piecing together 365 separate videos to create a year’s worth of people getting involved and joining him in the Cha Cha Slide Plank. Surgeons, nurses, school children, firefighters, soldiers, Olympic BMX gold medallist Ross Cullen, boxing champion Scott Fitzgerald, footballers, mounted police and the Real Housewives of Cheshire amongst others have taken part in the fundraiser.

Steve’s sister Andrea was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2012 requiring her to undertake over six years of chemotherapy, mastectomy, radiotherapy and reconstruction. In 2018 Steve’s sister-in-law Claire was diagnosed with breast cancer requiring a mastectomy and immediate reconstruction. Claire will be going through the same journey Andrea did, supported every step of the way by CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria.

He said: “It means so much to me to to raise awareness of cancer and to let people know that there is support out there for anyone affected by cancer not just the person diagnosed. CancerCare helped my sister more than once to cope emotionally with the treatment and recovery of a diagnosis with massage and counselling. “Without that support she wouldn’t be where she is today with her emotional and mental health which helps her to cope with the prognosis of a 50% chance of re-occurrence. She is able to live her life to the fullest and that is why I wanted to do something to say thank you to the charity.”

Photo Neil Cross'Firefighters John Hudson and Danny Woodcock join the "cha cha slide plank" fundraiser with Steve Cody at Lancaster community fire and ambulance station

To vote for Steve visit: https://pages.contact.justgiving.com/JustGivingVoting2019/. Voting closes on September 15.

To donate to Steve’s JustGiving page please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stevecody.