Lancaster’s Barclays Bank ‘closed for forseeable future’ after burglary

The Lancaster branch of Barclays Bank will remain closed following a burglary last week.

Lancaster Police said that a substantial amount of money was stolen from the bank, in Market Street, during a burglary overnight on December 4.

The bank was cordoned off by police following a report at around 8.35am on December 5 that a “substantial amount of money had been taken from a safe”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said that enquiries are ongoing.

A Barclays spokesman said: “Following an incident at Barclays branch in Lancaster on the evening of Wednesday, 4 December, the branch will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

In the interim, customers and clients can use our online Barclays Branch Finder service to locate a suitable alternative branch to meet their needs.”

There are branches of Barclays in Morecambe and Garstang.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 282 of December 5.