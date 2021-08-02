Lancaster residents join call to 'make noise for proportional representation'

The protest against government plans for a First Past the Post voting system - Market Square Lancaster, where there was a petition to sign and participants took part in a noisy protest at noon. Pictured from left: David Burton, Nick Anderton, Jane Pullen, Anne Margaret Smith, Colette Bain, Mollie Foxall, Tim Dant, Nick Derricourt and Andy Chapple.

People around the country were out in force to demand a fairer voting system that will make everyone’s vote count equally, no matter who they choose to vote for on polling day.

The ‘Make Noise for PR’ action day was organised by national cross-party campaign group Make Votes Matter, and came amid growing concern over democracy, including plans by the Home Secretary Priti Patel to change to a First Past the Post voting system for future Mayoral and Police & Crime Commissioner elections.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing & Courts Bill that is currently before Parliament could also curtail the right to peaceful protest.

Local group Make Votes Matter North Lancashire ran an interactive street stall in Market Square on Saturday, inviting the public to sign a petition Less First Past the Post, Not More to show people’s growing concerns about democracy.

Colette Bain, who took part in the action, said: "In elections I want to be able to vote for the candidate I feel best represents me, rather than having to vote tactically or feel my vote is wasted. With Proportional Representation, I believe we will get a government that reflects all our voices."