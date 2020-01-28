Lancaster principal ‘not in school’ as former head steps in

An interim principal has been appointed at a Lancaster Academy School.

Liz Nicholls, former head at Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, has stepped in as the school’s interim principal, due to the “absence” of principal Gill Jackson.

Photo Neil Cross'Head Gill Jackson at Archbishop Temple CE High, St Vincents Road, Fuwlood

In a letter to parents dated January 21, seen by the Lancaster Guardian, chair of Governors, Mrs Jackie Garnett, said: “I am writing to inform you that from today, Mrs Gill Jackson, Principal, will not be in school, and Mrs Liz Nicholls will take on the role of interim principal in her absence.”

The letter said the school, which is run by the Bay Learning Trust, for which Mrs Nicholls is CEO, was unable to provide any further information at this time.

The Bay Learning Trust, which was set up by Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy in 2017, also operates Carnforth High School and Morecambe Bay Academy and Central Lancaster High School.

The Bay Learning Trust is a company limited by guarantee and is listed on Companies House.

The Lancaster Guardian contacted the school directly, but staff did not wish to comment.

Mrs Jackson left Archbishop Temple CE High in Preston in April 2019 to take on the role at Ripley.

She had previously been deputy head at Lancaster Girls Grammar School.