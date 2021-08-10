Lancaster Pride makes return to city

The Lancaster Pride parade in 2019.

The event, which returns after a year out due to Covid-19, will be held on Sunday August 22.

The festival will be held in Dalton Square, and kicks off with a colourful parade around the one-way system, which this year sets off from Sulyard Street at 11am.

Solo artist Sean Smith, formerly one half of X Factor brother/sister duo Same Difference, will be performing, along with Jacquii Cann as Alison Moyet, Paula Randell as Cher, Jack Rose, Kelly Llorenna, Donna Marie as Lady GaGa, Ross Alexander, Smashby, Teresa Marie and Zoe.

Lancaster Pride takes place later this month.

Hosting will be Demi Godd and Angel Delight.

Entertainment is from noon until 6pm, and is £5 entry.

Dalton Square will be an enclosed area so that organisers can safely run the event within Covid guidelines.

Everyone attending should have the NHS app, a negative lateral flow test result - email or test - which must have been tested within 48 hours of event, a positive Covid test over eight weeks old (PCR), a card proving double vaccination, or lateral flow tests will be available on the day.

Sean Smith.

Paula Randell as Cher.

Donna Marie as Lady GaGa.