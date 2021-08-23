Lancaster Pride brings music, colour and sunshine to city centre - in pictures

The festival was held in Dalton Square, and kicked off with a parade around the one-way system in the sunshine.

Music from artists including Sean Smith, formerly one half of X Factor brother/sister duo Same Difference, Jacquii Cann as Alison Moyet, Paula Randell as Cher, Jack Rose, Kelly Llorenna, and Donna Marie as Lady GaGa, then entertained a crowd of around 600 people throughout the afternoon.

Robert Mee, chief executive officer of organisers Out in the Bay, said: "It was a brilliant day for equality and inclusion in Lancaster, a lovely day for so many."

Brew in Brock Street are also selling cinnamon brioche buns drizzled with rainbow icing to celebrate Lancaster Pride.

Here's a selection of photos from the day by our photographer Martin Bostock.

