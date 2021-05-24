Lancaster police officers 'go extra mile' to give three-year-old Noah a day to remember

Noah with PC James Hodgson and PC William Nelson.

Lancaster dad Joshua Brandwood took his son Noah to the police station at the weekend as a surprise, after the little boy decided he was going to play at being an officer for the day.

The former Morecambe councillor has now praised the officers for how they looked after his son.

"Noah currently loves all things police and when he woke up on Saturday morning, he put on his police uniform and said that he was going to start his shift," Joshua said.

Noah with PC James Hodgson.

"My wife and I thought we would surprise him so we took him to Lancaster Police Station where we were greeted by two lovely police staff who kindly found us two police officers for my son to meet.

"Out came PC Hodgson and PC Nelson from Lancaster’s Rural Division who spent an hour entertaining my son, which put a smile on his face all day long.

"PC Nelson taught Noah how to use a set of handcuffs and showed him the different pieces of equipment needed as a police officer.

"Meanwhile, PC Hodgson showed him how to operate the police lights and sirens."

Joshua Brandwood with son Noah and PC William Nelson.

Joshua later posted on social media about the family's experience, and was pleased to see it gain hundreds of 'likes' and comments.

"I appreciate the police service generally tend to receive a hard press, and it’s little acts of kindness that often get overlooked so I decided to share Noah’s experience with the public," he said.

"Within a day of uploading the photos online, it gained hundreds of comments from the community with many highlighting their pride for our police force.

"I have also shared our experience with Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, as these officers rightfully deserve the recognition for going the extra mile.

Noah with PC William Nelson.

"Both PC Hodgson and PC Nelson are an absolute credit to the policing service. I cannot praise them enough for taking time out of their day to make my son happy.”

Joshua also contacted the two officers' sergeant, Guy Hamlett, who said the force appreciated the positive feedback, and added that he had reflected the compliments on the two officers' personal records.