Lancaster on Ice getting ready for big weekend opening
Organisers are busy getting Lancaster on Ice ready for its opening this weekend.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 2:56 pm
The ice rink is currently being set up, along with festive stalls and tents.
Lancaster on Ice is back in Dalton Square this winter after a year's break.
The ice rink, alongside a 35m high big wheel, brought in 90,000 visitors over the festive period 2019/20, but had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
However, this year it will be back - with the Charter Market returning to Market Square.
The ice rink will be in place from November 27 until January 9 2022, and you can book tickets here.