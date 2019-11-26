Lancaster mum’s Movember challenge sees her wearing Mexican, French and handlebar fake ‘taches every day for a month

A Lancaster mum-of-three has been wearing a different fake moustache each day to raise money for Movember.

Sophie Black, 35, who lives in Glasson Dock and works at Lancaster University, said her seven-year-old daughter Phoebe “wouldn’t even let her give her a kiss”, but her twin sons Matthew and Thomas, aged 11, think the fundraiser is hilarious.

Sophie has been wearing a different moustache every day from 7am to 7pm throughout November, including at home, at work, to meetings, and while out shopping and in cafes, to raise cash and awareness around mens’ mental health.

Traditionally, men grow a moustache for “Movember”, but Sophie, who works in the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team at Lancaster University, said she wanted to do something herself because of the lack of support for men with mental health issues.

She said: “I had the idea a few years ago, but I thought I was too busy.

“Mental health is such a big issue at the moment.

“On our team we do a lot of work with women but we don’t do a lot with men.

“It made me think about the lack of support for people within mental health.

“Women seem to have natural support systems whereas men just seem to bottle it up.

“Anything we can do to help eachother has got to be a good thing.

“It’s definitely got people talking.

“I’ve had a few unusual looks, and a good few beeps when I’m out. It’s definitely a conversation starter.”

Sophie said she has a stash of 50 moustaches to choose from, and has worn Mexican ones, French ones, handlebar ones, and “‘taches of various colours”.

She said: “What I choose depends on my mood on the day.

“What I’m wearing, what meetings I might have to go to.

“I’ve gone into work meetings and if people don’t say anything I say ‘you might have noticed something different about me’.

“That usually gets people talking!

“I didn’t really think the idea through though...I didn’t realise how uncomfortable it would be wearing it all day!”

Sophie said she went for a brew at Pear Tree Cafe at Ashton Hall Garden Centre in Lancaster at the weekend with her dad, and the staff brought a collection over to the table.

“Everyone has been really supportive,” she said.

“Friends have donated repeatedly, and they all say I’m going to look really weird without a moustache.

“On the last day I’m thinking of a Hulk Hogan type one, maybe a full beard!”

Sophie, who has previously worked at Wennington Hall School, Simpson Miller Legal Practice and Port of Lancaster Smokehouse, has already raised £500 for charity.

You can sponsor her HERE.