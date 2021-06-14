Lancaster man to do cross bay walk with son to thank air ambulance for saving his life

David Lambert with his son Christopher.

David Lambert was left in a coma with serious injuries after his accident at Oulton Park Race Circuit in Cheshire on June 13 2017.

But four years on, David has recovered well and is now trying his best to pay back the North West Air Ambulance (NWAA), which he says saved his life.

David's accident left him with his back broken in five places, a broken shoulder and collarbone and punctured lungs along with broken ribs and other injuries.

He was airlifted him to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he stayed for four weeks.

At the time, David's wife Claire was 12 weeks pregnant, and the couple are sure that without the NWAA, he would never have met their daughter Bethany, now three.

Former Our Lady’s Catholic College student David and his family featured in the Lancaster Guardian in 2018 as he continued on his road to recovery.

And now David and the couple's son Christopher, nine, are doing a charity cross bay walk for the North West Air Ambulance on Saturday.

Claire said: "We try to do something to raise money every year as without this amazing charity David wouldn't have survived his journey to hospital.

"The NWAA receive no government funding or help and rely solely on donations from the public and through fundraising they have still been working extremely hard throughout the pandemic.

"Obviously with lockdowns over the last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions we didn't get to do anything so this year my son wanted to take part in helping to raise money, which will go towards saving other people's lives.

"Christopher also has his first Holy Communion that day too but did not want to let the NWAA down, so we will be quickly going home for him to get changed and then going straight to church after he has finished the walk."