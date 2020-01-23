Lancaster man gets community order after stealing sword from riverside pub

A 28-year-old Lancaster man was given a community order and made to pay £250 compensation after stealing an ornamental sword from The Golden Ball at Snatchems.

Sam Richard Cooper, of Water Street, Lancaster, appeared at Lancaster Magistrates Court on November 22 2019 where he pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place on February 11 2018.

The Golden Ball pub and hotel

He was given a community order with 28 day curfew requirement and electronic monitoring.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £250, which was the value of the sword.

The court register for the hearing has only just been released to the Lancaster Guardian.