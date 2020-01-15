Lancaster man charged with attempted murder after Morecambe pub knife attack

A Lancaster man has been charged with attempted murder following a knife attack in a Morecambe pub.

Police were called to the Pier Hotel in Marine Road Central at 12.30am on Sunday January 12 to reports of an assault.

North West Ambulance Service also attended and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital to be treated for a laceration to his neck.

He has since been discharged.

Alexander Lapinski, 57, of Aberdeen Road, Lancaster has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He has since been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 11.