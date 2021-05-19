Lancaster hospice to launch sunflower art displays across district

Natalie Santamera with a sample sunflower.

Visiting the outdoor displays will give friends and families a memorable experience that will reflect the positive community spirit shown by everyone in a very difficult time.

The 1,000 handcrafted metal work flowers, made by British Ironwork, will be displayed across two venues, which are set to be announced next month.

Each venue will host hundreds of the flowers for everyone to enjoy for two weeks this summer. After a time when so many people have been unable to share and experience art, the Sunflower Appeal will bring people together again to enjoy outdoor art in a new way.

The metal sunflowers are priced at £35 each and will be available for collection after the displays are taken down, together with a bespoke card featuring a beautiful sunflower design by the popular local artist Bells Scambler, based at the Wolf House Galley in Silverdale.

Silverdale was of course where the St John of God Hospital offered palliative care as the hospice movement began to grow, before the purpose-built St John’s Hospice opened.

Natalie Santamera, campaign and appeals manager, said: “The Sunflower Appeal is an exciting new venture for St John’s. Our hope is that in the year of our 35th birthday, members of our community will buy a sunflower to celebrate the one they love and enjoy the eye-catching displays across North Lancashire and the South Lakes.

"By purchasing these beautiful sunflowers people will also know that they are raising vital funds so that St John’s can continue to provide care and compassion for patients and families in the hospice and out in the community in patients' homes.

“We are delighted to be working with some fantastic businesses and venues to bring this venture to life. This is an opportunity for anyone near or far to St John's Hospice to take part in a unique display before the flower becomes theirs to keep.

“The sunflowers are a perfect way to share and celebrate, and for many this will be an opportunity to remember their loved ones in a beautiful and positive way. We have a limited number of flowers available to people so, please don’t miss out.”

Sykes Holiday Cottage have been announced as supporters of the appeal. Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We’re proud to be supporting St John’s Hospice’s first ever Sunflower Appeal this summer. The final eye-catching display will be incredibly powerful and is sure to attract visitors from far and wide, all while raising money for a brilliant cause.

“The work St John’s Hospice do across the north Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire is vital, now more so than ever. We hope our support helps them in some way to continue to make such a big difference.”