Lancaster health club's big heart epic bike ride from Mount Kilimanjaro to Coast

Sean Thornton, owner and director of the club is taking positive action in the fight against heart disease with a target of raising £10,000 for The Bay Hospital Charity's cardiac facilities at Morecambe Bay Hospital Trust.

Alongside Sean will be 3-1-5 managers, Deena Gillan and Helen Parkinson and performance coach, Colin Bell. In addition, they will be joined by Sean’s industry friend and colleague, Stuart Burge, plus 3-1-5 member Jenn Hutton.

They will be challenging themselves as part of a team of cyclists riding through Africa to support the work of the charity. The five-day event will cover over 430 kilometres and involve some enormous climbs on difficult terrain in the African heat - 430kms over five days – both on and off road –away from the usual tourist trails.

(left to right) Colin Bell, Helen Parkinson, Deena Gillan and Sean Thornton getting ready for the mighty bike ride

It will be a journey full of fun, friendship and incredible support as cyclists of all ages and from all walks of life come together to challenge themselves for a great cause. As well as training hard Sean is going through his own personal health battle as he is currently receiving treatment for multiple myeloma. Sean, always the adventurer, was diagnosed with the disease in October 2018, not long after completing a 800km cycle challenge through Nepal. For Sean, his recovery has been a rollercoaster of a journey and completing this event will be a personal goal in his ambition to live every moment to the full.

The 3-1-5 team will be organising a number of inspirational and motivational fundraising challenges over the next nine months of which they will be inviting members and businesses from the community to participate in a bid to raise the magnificent £10,000. Kicking off the proceedings was a successful four-hour spinathon held at the health club last month.