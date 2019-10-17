Lancaster Guardian Facebook poll: We’re still split on Brexit

A Lancaster Guardian poll has suggested that the country is still split over Brexit.

More then 125,000 people took part in the week long Facebook poll which was initially intended to gauge the opinion of Lancaster district residents, who voted 51.1 per cent in favour of leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum.

File photo dated 17/2/2016 of the EU and Union flags. More than 100 Westminster constituencies which backed Leave in the 2016 referendum would now vote to remain in the European Union, according to new analysis of polling.

The results revealed 50.3 per cent of those that took part are still in favour of leaving the EU.

Within hours of being posted online on Tuesday October 8, the poll had been shared by high profile Facebook groups across the UK, which many say have skewed the result, depending on what side of the fence you sit on.

By October 16, the poll had reached more than half a million people. Some commented that the poll was “fake”, “rigged” or “a waste of space”.

Others said the poll had been hijacked by “foreigners”, however the only evidence of this we could find by trawling through most of the 6,000 “shares” was a share by a social media page called “Radar” which says it is “monitoring Antifa, the communists and the liberal left”. The page is run by one Adam Striga, based in Hungary.

The poll was also shared by Raheem Kassam, former senior advisor to Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, and London Editor in Chief of Breitbart.com. He said, quite simply, “flood it”. He has 186,000 followers on Facebook.

Facebook group Scientists for EU, which has 300,000 followers, also shared the poll, as well as groups such as “Jacob Rees-Mogg Back-Up Group”, “We Support Jeremy Corbyn”, “The Very Brexit Problems” group, “North West for Europe”, “Buy British for Brexit”, “Tegan Delete This FFS” and “The Iain Duncan Smith Appreciation Group”.

The poll received more than 7,000 comments, from all sides of the political and Brexit spectrum.

The government says that the UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a race against the clock to secure a deal before the two-day gathering of EU leaders begins on Thursday, after MPs passed legislation preventing a no-deal exit.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly insisted that the UK will leave the EU on October 31, regardless of whether there is a deal or not.

Loud voices continue to clamour from all sides of the debate.

This poll does not necessarily represent the opinion of people in the Lancaster district three years after the referendum took place, but it does show that the country is still hugely divided on the issue.

You can see the poll on our Facebook page.