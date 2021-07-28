Lancaster electronic and software specialists announce life-saving charity partnership

Like Technologies has officially partnered with life-saving organisation Bay Search and Rescue.

The company, which has helped to keep the country’s lights turned on and the wheels of industry turning throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, has kick-started the partnership with a £3,000 donation.

This has enabled the purchase of 18 new personal flotation devices to kit out the whole Bay Search and Rescue team.

Bay Search and Rescue is a volunteer all-terrain transport, rescue and recovery team.

For more than 20 years they have been involved in every major coastal incident around Morecambe Bay and life-threatening floods, snow and wildfire incidents across the north west.

They have also provided national flood support to DEFRA. The team supports all the emergency services and are renowned for their ability to travel to areas where no one else can, using Hagglund Tracked Amphibious Rescue vehicles, boats and four-wheel drive vehicles.

Last month it was announced that Bay Search and Rescue had been awarded the Queen’s Volunteer Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a volunteer group in the UK can receive.

The award recognises the outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.

Gary Parsons, Bay Search and Rescue station officer, trustee and founder member, said: ”Bay Search and Rescue are extremely grateful to be selected as Like Technologies' charity of the year.

"To be recognised for the hard work that we do is extremely gratifying. We are extremely thankful for their support this year and look forward to working with them.”

Kate Houlden, managing director of Like Technologies, said: “Like Technologies is proud to announce a charity partnership with Bay Search and Rescue, an organisation which is such a vital and life-saving resource.

"Our 2021 charity was voted for by our employees and we are delighted to see everyone getting involved in supporting this great cause.

"After making an initial donation to enable the purchase of essential equipment, we have various fundraising plans to make a difference throughout the year.

"We would like to ask the local community to join us in raising money for and sharing awareness of this incredible charity and the unique logistical and technical rescue work that they do.”