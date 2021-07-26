Lancaster district nursing home group celebrates 30 years of caring for the local community

Nursing home group Hillcroft is marking its 30th anniversary by celebrating its employees.

Hillcroft, who provide nursing and residential care in Carnforth, Lancaster Caton, Galgate, Morecambe and Slyne, welcomed their first resident to their Carnforth site back in 1991, increasing their portfolio over the years with each home specialising in unique care needs including dementia, behavioural support, elderly care, and end of life.

John Ayrton, who along with his business partners Brian and David Pinington, purchased the first site in in 1989, is still leading the business today.

He said: “We had intentions of building a nursing home and selling it on, but we soon became passionate about providing care for the local community and from then on we’ve never looked back.

"I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved over the years, and how our Hillcroft family have conducted themselves in the last 18 months. There’s a real sense of teamwork and respect running through our homes, which are full of life and spirit.”

They have an action-packed timetable planned for the celebrations to stretch over the last two weeks of July that will mean every single one of their 354 colleagues, as well as their residents, will be able to join in the entertainment which will include; remote bingo, a Pimp my Wheelchair competition, plus afternoon tea at each of the homes.

Goodie bags will also be handed out to all, which have been generously added to by CareHomeLife, a Chorley healthcare company who have been a supplier partner to Hillcroft for more than 5 years supporting their incontinence, housekeeping, and medical supply needs.

Louise Mattinson, director of The Hillcroft Group, said: “At Hillcroft we hold our values of being caring, respectful and committed close to our hearts. We encourage these values through our Hillcroft Heroes recognition programme where we reward individuals for their outstanding efforts.

"The name reflects how at Hillcroft all employees are seen as heroes by the directors. These celebrations are an extension to that, and we want to recognise each every one of our colleagues for their true selfless commitment and resilient spirit over the last 18 months. This celebration is dedicated to them.”

As a long-standing part of the Lancashire business community, Hillcroft are a key employer in the area and their Hillcroft Training Academy at Slyne is testament to their dedication towards the training and development of all their employees.

"Currently they are also enrolling senior carers on to their Assistant Practitioner Apprenticeship Programme, which Hillcroft fully fund themselves. They also invest heavily in internal communications to ensure a healthy culture for employees to enjoy working in.

Gill Reynolds, Louise’s co-director, said: “We want to say a special thank you to our Brand Champions who make sure communication flows well across all of our six homes and make sure our Welcome Home family feel, which is the ethos of Hillcroft, flourishes.

"They have been instrumental in organising these special celebrations for their individual homes and we’re excited to celebrate with them.”

Louise added: “Although these times are challenging, we’ve such a lot to be thankful for at Hillcroft and we’re all looking forward to the marking our 30th anniversary together.