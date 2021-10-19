Lancaster district community projects boosted by £80k Covid support

The East Meets West group which received support from the Urgent Response Fund.

In the early days of the pandemic, the Urgent Response Fund (URF) was established by Lancaster District CVS, a charity that has supported the community for almost 50 years.

“Numbers are not in themselves enough to truly measure the impact on people’s lives but it is reassuring to know that our work is helping so many and we are thankful to those who donated to the Fund at a difficult time, ” said Yak Patel, LDCVS chief executive.

Among the community centres supported by grants were Halton and the Marsh in Lancaster.

Lancaster District CVS chief executive, Yak Patel.

Marsh Community Centre received £1,050 to pay for food and toiletry bags for those experiencing food poverty, and activity bags for young

people.

“The children were obviously bored due to being isolated and the residents could not leave their homes because of isolating,” said Centre manager, Deborah Hargreaves.

“ It was also difficult for them to get food as there was a shortage and the supermarkets weren’t letting the families go in together. As there are a lot of single parent families, it was hard for them to get shopping.”

A grant from the Urgent Response Fund helped to establish a Saturday Baby Cafe at Halton Community Centre.

Halton Community Centre received £1,000 to support a new Saturday lockdown baby cafe following a similar successful cafe held on

Tuesdays.

The weekend timing meant those mothers who had returned to work could use the facility as well as other family members, especially dads and grandparents who’d had no opportunities to talk to other families in similar situations.

The Covid-safe cafe proved a lifeline for 32 families with babies aged six weeks-18 months.

Marsh Community Centre was able to provide food for those in need, thanks to a grant from the Urgent Response Fund.

“Mothers were desperate for support so the baby cafe did provide a lot of help for people,” said Maureen Richardson, manager.

Homeless people were also given a boost by the URF and a £2,000 grant helped set up and organise Let’s Be Friends, founded in Lancaster during the pandemic.

Run by people with experience of homelessness, it’s a befriending service for anyone homeless, under threat of homelessness or who has been recently rehoused.

Treasurer, Dusty Thomas said: “We could not have set up this group without funding from the URF. The Everybody In campaign was great but there was no long term support.”

Let’s Be Friends began with four volunteers and now has 23 who meet with homeless people regularly to help them with any problems. They work closely with the Citizens Advice Bureau and Lancaster City Council.

Female asylum seekers and refugees weren’t forgotten by the Urgent Response Fund either.

Those forced to self-isolate were supported by East Meets West, who received £1,000. The group used the grant to provide items including phone and data top-ups, Zoom licences and taxi fares for essential journeys.

One group member said: “When I had Covid my friend from East Meets West was the first person I called to get

help.

“I was supported by her and East Meets West every day until I felt well again.”

Large and small donors have continued to contribute towards the URF so it can respond to changing needs.

The URF now considers applications that support vulnerable people and communities to re-engage with activities and services as the Covid restrictions ease.

LDCVS wants to develop a Recovery Fund supporting Lancaster’s voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise groups and their service users in dealing with

the consequences of the pandemic.

“It is our intention to continue to provide funding which strengthens organisations and communities, building resilience which enables them to sustain themselves and respond to local needs,” said Yak.

lAny funders and supporters interested in helping this fund, should email [email protected] or telephone 01524 555900.