Lancaster community group thanks partners for their hard work during Covid pandemic

Sue Smith, Joint Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Chief Nurse, accepts a thank you card on behalf of the Bay Health and Care Partners from Assistant Pastor Jamie Haxby and volunteer Joshua Fox.

The thank you card contained messages from more than 120 different people, some incredibly moved by the way NHS staff had personally cared for them during the pandemic. You can read some of the messages at ‘thank you messages from patients and public’ here.

Jamie Haxby, Assistant Pastor at Hope Church, said: “We hear stories again and again of NHS staff who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, not just for Covid patients but many others who have needed medical care during this time. These people are an example to us all of what it looks like to love our neighbours.”

Sue Smith, Joint Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Chief Nurse at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, accepted the card on behalf of colleagues across BHCP.

Sue said: “I want to thank Jamie and his team for recognising all of the hard work that colleagues have put in across our partners to ensure our patients and our communities have had the very best care and experience during the pandemic.

“On behalf of the leadership team, I also want to thank Jamie and the volunteers at Hope Church who have gone above and beyond to reach out to and help people across Lancaster during what has been an extremely difficult time.”

Hope Church is a thriving and vibrant evangelical Church in the centre of Lancaster. During the pandemic staff and volunteers at Hope Church have coordinated the Lancaster District Support Line in partnership with Lancaster City Council and Lancaster District CVS.

The support line has helped almost 2,000 people in need during the pandemic including collecting shopping and prescriptions, picking up or delivering post and parcels and offering to support people if they need someone to talk to.