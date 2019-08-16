Lancaster City FC join forces with jewellery retailer Ramsdens

Lancaster City Football Club is delighted to announce Ramsdens as its first official social media partner for the forthcoming 2019/20 season.

Under the significant partnership for the club, Ramsdens’ branding will feature at Giant Axe, in the matchday programme, and will be seen prominently on all of Lancaster City’s social media channels.

In addition to the display in the stadium, Ramsdens will also be hosting match day ticket competitions on its Twitter (@RamsdensCash), Facebook (@RamsdensUK) and Instagram (@Ramsdensjewellery.co.uk) social media channels, giving lucky fans the chance to win prizes from its store in St Nicholas Arcades.

The move to introduce Ramsdens as the club’s official social media partner also sees the retailer and foreign exchange provider sponsor new signing Sam Joel for the season ahead and fans of the Dolly Blues will be hoping that Ramsdens’ hot streak of sponsorships continues.

Last season Ramsdens-sponsored Sheffield United FC achieved promotion to the Premier League, while Middlesbrough achieved a similar fate during the 2015/16 campaign, while also sponsored by the company.

David Broadbent, commercial consultant, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ramsdens as our first-ever social media partner this season. As a national brand with a significant local presence, we are really looking forward to the season ahead which, thanks to Ramsdens, is sure to bring superb content to our supporters across all online platforms.

Phil Margerison, manager at Ramsdens, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring Lancaster City. We understand how important local football is to the community and we’re excited to back the Blues by offering engaging content and brilliant match-day prizes.”