Lancaster City Council delays weekend green bin collections in south Lancaster
Residents in parts of south Lancaster due to have their garden waste bins collected on Saturday will now have them emptied on Monday.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 2:32 pm
Lancaster City Council has announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, householders in Hala and Scotforth who were due to have their garden waste collected tomorrow, Saturday, will have their green bin emptied on Monday June 7 instead.
The collection of garden waste in other areas of the district and all other waste collections scheduled to take place tomorrow remain unaffected.
The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.