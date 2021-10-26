Lancaster charity holds book launch at historic Carnforth hall

Irini Tzortzoglou with the book at Leighton Hall.

As part of the launch of the book, Extra Helpings, at Leighton Hall near Carnforth, more than 50 people were enthralled by BBC MasterChef 2019 winner, Cartmel-based Irini Tzortzoglou, who gave a special talk about her life and career in food including behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the popular TV cookery competition.

She also auctioned off her prized MasterChef apron which was signed by presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode, chef Marcus Wareing and the programme's creator Franc Roddam which was snapped up for an amazing £500.

Extra Helpings is a collection of recipes contributed by the charity’s clients, staff and volunteers and which have a unique significance to them, whether the favourite of a loved one or a comfort food that helped them during a particularly tough time. Irini has also contributed several recipes and written a foreword for the book.

CancerCare chief executive Alison Stainthorpe said: “Irini was the perfect host - great fun and took the time to sign many copies of Extra Helpings and chat to guests. It was a truly special day and every penny raised will help us support people coping with cancer and bereavement this Christmas.”