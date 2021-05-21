Lancaster charity asks for people's most meaningful recipes for special cookbook
CancerCare is inviting local people to submit recipes that “mean something to them” for new fundraising book.
This Christmas the charity, which is based in Slyne Road and provides free professional counselling and complementary therapy for adults and children, will be releasing a book of special recipes from former clients, local people and chefs to raise money.
The charity has been hit hard by the Covid pandemic and has been unable to run mass fundraising events to keep the money coming in that it needs to keep going.
It costs the charity around £25,000 each month to deliver its services across the Morecambe Bay area.
The theme of the book is community and caring and if you would be willing to share a recipe along with a photo, and a few lines about why you have chosen it, email to [email protected]