Lancaster cadets off to a flying start

Cadets pictured during the trip to RAF Cosford for the RAFAC Muster 2021.

Thirty-five cadets from Ripley's Combined Cadets Force were accompanied by SSI McAlister and FLt Hale on the trip on September 11.

The day, which included visits by several aircraft and a flypast by the Red Arrows, culminated in an 80th anniversary ceremonial event. The group had an excellent day with the RAF engagement team, taking part in activities such as cyber defence and virtual reality.

Air Chief Marshall Sir Michael Wigston addressed the parade, saying it was good to see the cadets meeting together instead of having to have internet meetings.

Isaac, Fergus and Ellie proud to meet Air Chief Marshall Sir Michael Wigston.

"To see the cadets' faces as they emerged from the Chinooks and Pumas so happy, was a real highlight," said one of those involved in the day, Squadron Leader Jarrod Williams.

The event was attended by more than 1,000 cadets from all over the country and more than 690 of the cadets managed to get a flight in a Chinook or Puma helicopter.

All but nine of the Ripley cadets were lucky enough to fly. They were also thrilled to feature in the RAF posts covering the day, many of which were shared on their social media.

Year 12 student Olivia, who is interested in pursuing a career in the RAF, said: “I think the day was absolutely wonderful! It gave us the opportunity to meet other cadets from around the area as well as meeting the Air Commodore, leader of the air cadets, and the Chief Marshall of the Royal Air Force.

Ripley CCF cadets engaged with Chief Air Marshall Sir Michael Wigston and Group Captain Simon, Regional Commandant, Wales and West Region ATC. Photo: RAF photo