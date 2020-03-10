Lancaster bus campaign group lists top priorities after county council receives extra cash

Continued funding for Lancaster's East City Circular, and reinstatement of Lune Valley evening and Sunday services are top priorites

Lancaster District Bus Users’ Group is calling on Lancashire County Council to improve bus services following the expected receipt of additional funding from the government.

Members of the Bus Users Group, councillors and Stagecoach representatives celebrate the launch of a new timetable on the number 18 in 2017. Pictured centre is Jim Davies, chairman of the Bus Users Group.

In February, Lancashire County Council was awarded £751,756 to improve bus services under the government’s Better Deal for Bus Users initiative.

Separately, the Council decided to increase its own spending on supported bus routes by £1.5m in the financial year beginning in April.

The group says that whilst welcoming the extra money for buses, it is keen to ensure that bus services in the Lancaster area receive their fair share of the new funding.

Jim Davies, Chair of the Group said: “We understand that Lancashire County Council does not intend to undertake any formal consultation on how the money will be spent, but as it is essential that Lancaster and district benefits from it we have taken the initiative to submit our own list of suggestions to the council."

Top priority for the group is to maintain and improve the “East City Circular” in Lancaster, which serves Moorlands, Williamson Park and HMP Lancaster Farms.

The service is currently funded by financial contributions made by housing developers under the Town & Country Planning Act.

This funding is about to expire, but the group says the increased budget now available to the council should allow it to continue.

It has also called for the return of evening and Sunday buses to the Lune Valley and Kirkby Lonsdale as well as to Halton, Marsh, Ridge and Vale which lost their Sunday buses in 2016.

Additional targets for the Group are the restoration of the link between Skerton and Torrisholme as well as a new bus route to the recent housing developments along New Quay Road.

Mr Davies added: “We feel we have been realistic in submitting a range of requests that includes bringing back services previously lost those needed to serve areas of new demand.

"We hope that the county council will listen to our suggestions and use their extra money to the benefit of bus passengers in and around Lancaster.”