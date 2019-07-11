Lancaster bridge due to re-open fully in September, county council says

Greyhound Bridge in Lancaster is expected to open to all traffic by the end of September, Lancashire County Council has said.

The bridge over the River Lune is currently being re-painted, which has resulted in the closure of the new designated bus lane as painters are accessing that side of the bridge from the scaffolding underneath.

The bridge re-opened in October 2018 following a £4m refurbishment project which began in January of the same year.

The work was carried out to make sure the bridge retains the strength to carry HGVs.

It was described at the time as a once in a generation job which was necessary to allow the long term use of the bridge by all forms of traffic, particularly heavier vehicles.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We had originally planned to paint the bridge during the same window as the rest of the refurbishment work which was carried out last year.

“However the final task of painting the bridge had to be delayed until this summer as the work to restore reinforced concrete sections uncovered much worse damage than previous investigations had shown, meaning extra work was needed.

“It is less than ideal to carry out painting work during the winter, so we rescheduled it to begin in May.

“The painting is going well and we’re on course to be finished and fully reopen the bridge around the end of September.”