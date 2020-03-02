Lancaster biker seriously injured in collision with car

A Lancaster man suffered life threatening injuries following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on Friday February 28 at around 6.45am on the B6480 in Wennington.

A 52-year-old man from Lancaster riding a Triumph motorbike collided with a Peugeot Partner Tepee car travelling in the opposite direction.

He suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 77-year-old man from Bentham, was not injured.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Helen Parkinson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Wennington.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak to police to come forward immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 1747@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0168 of February 28.