Lancaster and Morecambe MPs back son's call for Bay Gateway safety measures after cyclist's life-changing collision with HGV

Joshua Brandwood.

As we reported last month, Lancaster cyclist Mark Bryan was hours from death after a serious collision with a drunk driver who forced him off the road on the Bay Gateway in December 2018.

His son, former Morecambe town councillor Joshua Brandwood, is now calling on the county council to make safety measures for cyclists along the stretch of road where the accident happened.

More than 2,500 people have signed Joshua's petition to the council - and both Lancaster MP Cat Smith and Morecambe MP David Morris have now backed the proposal.

Mark Bryan in hospital after the incident on the Bay Gateway.

Ms Smith said: "The old Bay Gateway is a dangerous stretch of busy road, with large vehicles travelling at speeds which would cause serious injury in a collision, and unlike the new section there is effectively no infrastructure for cycling or walking.

"I fully support your campaign for a dedicated cycle lane – either on the road, with physical separators, or adjacent to the road – and I wish to extend my gratitude to you for the campaigning work you are doing on this. It takes a lot of strength to turn what must have been a deeply distressing ordeal for you and your family into a positive action to save future lives.

"I hope that Lancashire County Council consider the evidence that you present, and the substantial public support for this idea, when they make any judgements on this matter."

Morecambe MP David Morris, whose constituency includes the Bay Gateway, has also backed the campaign and has offered to submit a letter of support, although he is unable to be directly involved as he is not Joshua's MP.

"I was extremely soprry to read of the dreadful accident in which your father was involved, and so fully appreciate your wish to prevent similar future events from occurring," he said in an email to Joshua.

Joshua said: “As a family, we are incredibly grateful to have two local members of parliament on board. Having their support will hopefully ensure the campaign is successful when being considered by councillors.

"We would also like to pay particular thanks to the Lancaster Guardian and local community for coming together and supporting this important safety campaign.

"Since starting the petition just a few weeks ago, it has amassed over 2,600 signatures which is amongst the most signed petitions submitted to Lancashire County Council in recent times."