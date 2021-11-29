Lancaster and Morecambe clear-up operation after Storm Arwen batters district

Damage in St Peter's churchyard caused by Storm Arwen.

The storm claimed the life of a Lancaster man, who was killed in Ambleside after a tree fell on him.

Around the district, roads were closed in Morecambe after the storm caused falling masonry and debris from buildings, including in North Street and Thornton Road and from The Sands care home in Morecambe, as well as in Yorkshire Street and Westgate.

Trees also fell, in some cases narrowly missing gravestones in St Peter's churchyard in Heysham and Morecambe cemetery, as well as at St Mary's Church in Morecambe and at Lancaster Castle.

Cladding from The Sands care home fell onto cars parked below in Thornton Road, Morecambe. Photo by Tony North

Lancaster City Council teams worked tirelessly to clear roads and make routes safe around the district.

Low Road in Halton was closed by police overnight on Friday due to a fallen tree, while Main Road near the Blue Anchor Hotel in Carnforth was also blocked by a tree.

Trains north of Preston were affected by the adverse weather, and many people also reported electricity cuts around the region, with winds of almost 100mph hitting power lines.

Meanwhile a floral tribute has been left for the Lancaster man, who has not been named by police, who died after being struck by a falling tree.

A fallen tree at Lancaster Castle. Photo: Lancaster City Council

The incident took place in Vicarage Road, Ambleside, at around 11pm on Friday and emergency services were called to the scene.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "Emergency services including fire, search and rescue, ambulance and police attended the scene.

"The man, who was from Lancaster, sadly died at the scene.

"The public is asked to avoid the area until the tree has been made safe."

Roofs ripped from garages in North Street, Morecambe. Photo by Tony North

Council workers clear up after Storm Arwen. Photo: Lancaster City Council

The clear-up in progress after Storm Arwen. Photo: Lancaster City Council