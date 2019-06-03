IN PICTURES: Apocalyptic theme at annual Morecambe Steampunk festival
Steampunks from all over the country descended on Morecambe over the weekend to experience ‘Steamageddon’.
In line with the apocalyptical theme, there were dinosaurs including Spike the spinosaurus, Ronnie the T-Rex, Rita the Utah raptor and baby hatchlings and dinosaurs.
1. Weapons at the ready
Sean Lightning and Ian Thomas from Shrewsbury.
Mark Harrison
jpimedia
2. Firing up the band
Tara Thomas and Alison Lightning from Shrewsbury.
Mark Harrison
other
3. Expedition ready
Laura Caradonna and Peter Simon from Warrington dress for the Steampunk Festival
David Hirst
jpimedia
4. Letting off some steam
Caroline Smith and Maggie Skilton take a rest after travelling from Essex for the Steampunk Festival.
David Hirst
jpimedia
