Hundreds cross the bay to give support to Lancaster hospice

The tickets to cross the bay for St John’s sold out as soon as the Cross Bay Walk was announced in February, with 500 people signing up to take part, all raising money for their local hospice.

Despite a rainy start to the day, there was an incredible turnout of walkers, led by the Queen’s Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson along with his team of marshals. Infamous former guide Cedric Robinson also made a guest appearance via a tractor!

Staff from St John’s Hospice turned up to support, register and wave off the group, made up of people of all ages, families and plenty of dogs, as they walked from Arnside to Grange over Sands.

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager for St John’s Hospice, said: “What a fabulous day for St John’s supporters. It was such a lovely atmosphere and heart-warming to see so many people turn out to support St John’s despite a rather damp start to the walk!

"Thank to everyone who took part and to all the people who were there to help – by being there you helped raise money for a very important local cause.”

Some of the walkers on the Cross Bay Walk in aid of St John's Hospice.

One of the many four legged walkers on the Cross Bay Walk in aid of St John's Hospice.

