Hundreds back civic group's proposal for new bridge over River Lune in Lancaster

An HGV attempting to join the gyratory system. Photo by Amy Stanning

Since launching a petition requesting that Lancashire County Council initiate a feasibility study into the practicality of building a new road bridge over the River Lune at Lancaster to relieve traffic congestion in the city and HGV traffic to the Lune Industrial Estate, Lancaster Vision have received hundreds of signatures in support of the proposal.

Prior to launching the petition Lancaster Vision conducted a survey through their web page and social media outlets to gauge the support for such a venture, and received overwhelming response with 85 per cent of respondents voting in favour.

Almost 500 people have now signed the petition, with support received from all areas of the community, including city and county councillors and employers within the district, with many commenting on the positive impact of the proposed bridge on employers in Lancaster and Morecambe as well as the safety and health aspects within the city centre.

High vehicles and HGVs are regularly creating problems and congestion at the old railway bridge.

The group plan to take their proposal to the county council later this month.

A spokesman for Lancaster Vision said: "Currently Lancaster has on the table proposals for 5,500 new homes at Bailrigg Garden Village, proposals for a Holiday Village at Ellel, Canal Quarter regeneration, Lancaster Castle attracting up to 50 coaches of visitors a day, Lune Industrial Estate redevelopment including 500 to 600 car parking spaces, new housing in the Quay area, a housing estate for 700 homes near to Beaumont College and finally a projected 1 million visitors to Morecambe to the proposed Eden Project North.

"All of this is without any suggestions of how such traffic can be managed on a road system which is based on a 1960s solution to a 1950s problem. Something must be done before the traffic chaos in Lancaster gets to breaking point.

"Lancaster Vision would therefore urge everyone who agrees with our summation of the situation to sign the petition for a new road bridge over the River Lune, and share it with family, friends, colleagues and on social media in order that we can present a compelling case to the new administration at Lancashire County Council later this month."

Lancaster Vision is a subgroup of Lancaster Civic Society and was established in 2012 by members who identified, because of concerns over the future of the castle, the need for an organisation to help secure a better future for the city and its surroundings.

Their focus is to help support the local authority and others to deliver key strategic projects and have number their membership a broad spectrum of specialist skills and experiences which they are able to bring to any undertaking.