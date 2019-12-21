How a Lancaster great great grandmother who is supported by Galloway's Society for the Blind doesn't feel any different turning 101

Marjorie Bisset can’t believe another year has gone by as she celebrates her 101st birthday.

The mother-of-three from Lancaster, who has nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, enjoyed a party with her family.

Then, a few days later, her great great granddaughter turned one and Marjory said she felt blessed to share her special milestone with her.

Marjorie, who was a gentleman’s tailor at Charlie Barrow, in Lancaster, said: “There are many people turning 100 so it is not so unique. I can’t believe another year has gone. It has gone so quick.

“I have one or two problems but I am well looked after and I feel okay.

“I had a fantastic party with my family and a few days later, my great great granddaughter had her first birthday. It was fantastic seeing her. She is adorable.

“I have many grandchildren and great grandchildren, including step grandchildren and they are all my family. I had been married to Alfred for 74 years until he died four years ago, aged 99.”

Marjorie regularly attends social sessions at Galloway’s Society for the Blind, in Morecambe, where she was presented with flowers.

Pam Whitaker said: “When we asked Marjorie what her secret was to looking and feeling fabulous after more than a century, she said she doesn’t have one, but she has always enjoyed her life to the best she can.”