Housing developer's kind £1k donation to help fund young Morecambe woman's life-changing operation

Shauney Huntriss

The housebuilder awarded the funding to the Help Shauney Walk Unaided appeal, supporting 26-year-old Shauney Huntriss who requires a specialist operation to enable her to walk unaided.

As previously reported by the Lancaster Guardian, Shauney is partially sighted and suffers from cerebral palsy, which affects her lower limbs. She needs crutches to walk and has been told that if she does not have surgery, she will be in a wheelchair by the time she's in her thirties as the muscles in her lower legs become tighter.

Diane Finch, sales director of Persimmon Homes Lancashire, said: “So many worthy charities, schools, sports clubs and organisations need funding to help local people. We are proud to be able to make two donations every month through the Community Champions scheme and would encourage more local groups to apply.

“This month’s successful applicants demonstrate the huge variety of good causes we are able to support, each very deserving in their own way.”