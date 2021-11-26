Household support funding available for Lancaster district residents in need

Lancaster City Council has been allocated £360,000 from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Lancaster City Council has been allocated £360,000 from the Department for Work and Pensions to offer financial assistance to residents struggling to make ends meet and help them through the final stages of the country's recovery from the pandemic.

The Household Support Fund aims to help with short-term living costs and pay for essential items such as food, energy and water bills or household appliances such as fridges and heaters.

To be eligible to apply for help from the scheme, applicants must be aged 16 years and over, live in the Lancaster district and be able to demonstrate that they are struggling to afford such necessities or to pay their bills this winter.

Applications will be considered on a case by case basis and awards are at the discretion of the council.

The scheme can also signpost residents to other sources of support as well as referrals to other organisations for advice and assistance on financial and other long-term needs to ensure that they can get the maximum level of help and support.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “As the country continues to recover from the pandemic, we mustn’t forget about the countless people who, as a direct result of it, find themselves struggling to make ends meet.

“We are pleased that the Household Support Fund, will be administered locally by council officers who know the area. If you know of people who have found themselves with little or no means of income for a long period of time, please encourage them to apply. This fund is to help them to get back on their feet.”