Heysham woman raises £1k for counselling charity through mammoth walking challenge

Lorraine and Marley during their walk.

Lorraine McCullough - and her faithful cocker spaniel Marley - undertook the 874-mile Lejog10 virtual walk from Land's End to John o'Groats.

Money raised by Lorraine's task will go towards The Birchall Trust, a free counselling service helping the survivors of sexual abuse and rape, funded by donations and grants.

And she has smashed her target and so far raised just over £1,000.

Lorraine with some of the team from the Birchall Trust, who walked the last three miles with her.

As we reported in April, Lorraine said she wanted to help the charity after they supported her with counselling.

She said: "Whilst receiving counselling, many a time my head would be in a mess, I would come home, put Marley's lead on and walk to level my head.

"So who better to walk for than The Birchall Trust.

"Walking every mile for them is part of my way of saying thank you to them all, and especially to my counsellor."

Lorraine shows off her medal for completing the walk.

Lorraine and Marley have spent much of their time walking along the coast of Morecambe and Heysham to add to their miles since beginning on January 8.

In total the pair walked 1,748 miles between January and October - with the 'return journey' being for St John’s Hospice as well as The Birchall Trust.

The Birchall Trust - originally called South Cumbria Rape and Abuse Service (SCRAS) - was established by Christine Birchall in 1991 as a community response to the lack of support for rape and sexual abuse victims in the local area.

It originally operated as an entirely volunteer based organisation supported by community fundraising, but has successfully developed into an established service provider, whilst still retaining its original ethos and local identity.

They now offer support in four locations across south Cumbria and north Lancashire, as well as providing online therapy. The charity is marking its 25th anniversary this year and has recently set up a hub in Morecambe.

The charity covers issues including childhood abuse, child sexual exploitation, trafficking, sex workers and online abuse, and also offers pre-trial therapy to any clients who are going through a criminal investigation.