Heysham six-year-old’s kind haircut

A caring six-year-old had 10 inches of her hair cut off to donate to make wigs for children with cancer.

Jessica Howard, a pupil at St Peter’s Primary School in Heysham, spent time in Alder Hey Hospital when she was younger and saw children who had lost their hair.

Her mum Zoe said: “Jessica said ‘I’d like to donate my hair to The Little Princess Trust. This is also her first hair cut. Me and her dad are so proud of her doing something so kind and thoughtful.” Jessica had her hair cut at Scarlet Louis hair salon.

She has also raised over £1,160 for The Little Princess Trust.

Donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zoe-howard2013.