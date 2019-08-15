Heysham schoolgirl gives hair to charity

An inspiring young girl decided to have her long locks chopped off to donate to a charity that makes wigs for children with cancer.

Gracie-Mae Hind from Heysham, who is six-years-old and a pupil at Mossgate Primary School, had 10 inches cut off her long blond hair so it can be sent to The Little Princess Trust.

Gracie-Mae’s mum Rebecca Hind said: “For a few weeks she has been saying she wanted to cut her hair for people who aren’t as lucky as her and donate it so that she can change somebodys life.

“As she is so young I’ve held it back for a while to make sure it really was something she wanted to do as she had extremely long hair for her age.

“She was adamant it really was what she wanted to do so she was brave enough to have 10 inches cut off.

“I think for a six-year-old to make that choice really is something else, there was no hesitation she just wanted to get on with it so she could get her hair posted straight away for someone else to use.”

Gracie-Mae said: “I really wanted to cut my hair and send it to Princess Trust so that someone else could use it to change their life so I gave some of mine. It’s nice to share and I know it will make someone else really happy.

“I love my new hair cut now and it makes me feel happy that my hair is going to make a nice wig for someone who doesn’t have any hair at all.”

Mum Rebecca said: “I’m so lucky to have such a thoughtful kind little girl.”