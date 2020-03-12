Heysham group knit together to raise charity funds

Members of Knit and Natter at Heysham Library raised £200 for sight loss charity Galloway’s.

The group meet at the library every Thursday between 1pm and 3pm and have been raising funds for the past year by donating 50p to their collection each week.

Dawn Gerrard, community fundraiser at Galloway’s, said: “We are delighted that members of Knit and Natter have chosen to support us and raised an amazing £200. “This money means we can support more people with sight loss.”

If your group would like to get involved in fundraising for Galloway’s, which has four sites including Brew Me Sunshine, in Victoria Street, Morecambe, call 01772 744 148 or visit www.galloways.org.uk.