Heysham ferries cancelled as weather warning is issued for Storm Brendan

The second named storm of the season is likely to cause wind gusts of up to 50mph in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Storm Brendan is currently making its way across Ireland and the Irish Sea, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in the Lancaster and Morecambe areas on Tuesday January 14.

the ferry MS "Ben-my-Chree" leaving Heysham harbour for the 3� hour sail to Douglas on the Isle of Man. She is flagship of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company. Taken by Graham Wilkinson, of Chipping

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company announced that the 8.45am Douglas to Heysham ferry was cancelled this morning, Monday January 13, and the return voyage from Heysham at 2.15pm has also been cancelled.

Strong winds and rain are forecast for this afternoon into the evening, with further strong winds and heavy rain forecast from 1pm tomorrow, January 14.

Gusts could reach up to 80mph across other parts of the western half of the UK.

A yellow warning for wind means that there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport with bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

There are likely to be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will affected by spray and/or large waves.

Brendan is the second locally named storm of the winter season following Storm Atiyah in December.