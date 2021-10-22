Here's how to join in the fun at this year's Lancaster on Ice as ice rink and big wheel set to make return to city

The ice rink is in picturesque Dalton Square.

The ice rink in Dalton Square alongside a 35m high big wheel brought in 90,000 visitors over the festive period 2019/20, but had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

However, this year it will be back - with the Charter Market returning to Market Square.

The ice rink will be in place from November 27 until January 9 2022, and you can book tickets here.

Lancaster on Ice is back this winter.

There is no date set as yet for the arrival of the wheel, but it's expected to be in place for the last four weeks of the ice rink, and once it's in place you can just turn up without needing to book - rides are £5 per person.

Lancaster On Ice was the brainchild of Hannah and Martin Horner, owners of The Borough in Dalton Square.

It began in 2018 with an ice rink, but has grown to now dominate the square, with the big wheel, Christmas market stalls, traditional fairground rides and the popular Tipi bar.