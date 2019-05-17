Here is what you need to know about the fostering process as part of Foster Care Fortnight

Are you considering fostering?

Here is a step-by-step guide of what happens, as supplied by Caritas Care in Preston

Could you foster a child?

Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS)

Enquiries will be undertaken on all those living in your household who are over 18 years of age, including any child of the applicants who is not living at home but who will have significant contact with any child placed.

Personal References

You will need to provide the Agency with three personal referees who will support your application. These referees should not be related to you or each other. They need to be people who know you and your family well so it is best not to suggest your GP, or other people known to you in a professional capacity unless thy are also personal friends. These referees will be asked to provide written references and each will be interviewed.

Health Checks

In accordance with the Fostering Services Regulations 2011 you will be required to undergo a medical examination, the fee for which will be covered by Caritas Care.

Employers Reference

Particularly where you are employed in child care or working with vulnerable adults. Employers’ references will be obtained from every employer in respect of grievances or any disciplinary action undertaken.

Previous Partners

Where either applicant has parented children with a previous partner it may be necessary for the agency to interview them.

Skills to Foster

Training

All new applicants are required to complete this initial training as part of the assessment process.

This provides applicants with the opportunity to find out more about the fostering task.

Home Safety Check

A full examination of your home, outdoor areas and transport used will be undertaken to identify any potential risks factors and how these can be addressed to make your home environment safer.

If you own a dog, an independent dog assessment will be arranged to determine whether your dog would pose any risks to children and if so, the assessment will advise how these can be addressed safely.

Sons and Daughters

If you have children already, they will be included in the assessment to ensure they are ready to be part of a fostering family.

Home Study

This is your assessment exploring what makes you the person that you are and what skills you have that would be relevant to fostering. The agency will also explore the number and ages of children you feel able to care for and explore how you will be able to meet their needs.

Prospective Foster Carers Report

This is the assessment report which brings together all of the information from the assessment.