Animal Care adoption feature. Bert is a DSH , male , six years old.

Here are some of the cats and kittens currently up for adoption at Animal Care Lancaster

Could you provide a loving home to one of these perfect cats or kittens currently up for adoption from Lancaster's Animal Care?

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 3:44 pm

If you think you could provide a loving home to any of these cats or kittens visit here for further details and information on what it takes to adopt.

1. Animal Care

Animal Care adoption feature. Billy is a DSH , male , five years nine months old.

2. Animal Care

Animal Care adoption feature. Gary is a DSH , male , two months old. Gary and Steve are brothers who are looking for a new home together.

3. Animal Care

Animal Care adoption feature. Imelda is a DSH , female , one year old. Loretta and Imelda are mother and daughter so are looking for a new home together.

4. Animal Care

Animal Care adoption feature. Loretta is a DSH , female , two years old. Loretta and Imelda are mother and daughter so are looking for a new home together.

