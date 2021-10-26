Here are some of the cats and kittens currently up for adoption at Animal Care Lancaster

If you think you could provide a loving home to any of these cats or kittens visit here for further details and information on what it takes to adopt.
1. Animal Care
Animal Care adoption feature. Billy is a DSH , male , five years nine months old.
2. Animal Care
Animal Care adoption feature. Gary is a DSH , male , two months old. Gary and Steve are brothers who are looking for a new home together.
3. Animal Care
Animal Care adoption feature. Imelda is a DSH , female , one year old. Loretta and Imelda are mother and daughter so are looking for a new home together.
4. Animal Care
Animal Care adoption feature. Loretta is a DSH , female , two years old. Loretta and Imelda are mother and daughter so are looking for a new home together.