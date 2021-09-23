'Heartbroken' Morecambe woman's appeal to find beloved pet dog who has been missing for 12 days

Reggie, a male merle French bulldog, escaped from the rear of owner Kat Quill's house in the Kingsway area of Heysham twelve days ago.

Mother-of-five Kat is appealing to anyone who knows his whereabouts to come forward with information in order to bring her beloved pet home.

She said: "It's absolutely devastating and we are worried sick. I have five daughters who have been left heartbroken.

Missing dog Reggie

"On Sunday, September 12th, someone left our rear back gate open, so Reggie, along with two of my other dogs escaped. The two other dogs were found half an hour later near Hale Carr Lane, but Reggie was nowhere to be seen."

She added: "Reggie is chipped with a missing alert on his chip. He has a scar on his chin. He is only six months old and will be scared and confused. His last sighting on CCTV was on Hale Carr Lane on September 12th.

"We don't know where he is, which is quite worrying and we are now fearing someone has stolen Reggie. We've contacted local vets, the council and people have been kind enough to share the appeal on social media, but we've heard nothing."

Kat went ont o say: "I would appeal to anyone who has seen Reggie or knows information regarding his whereabouts to come forward. He's only six months old and will be scared and confused without us. Please do the right thing and hand him to a vet so they are able to scan and reunite him with his family."