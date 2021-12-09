Children from Thurnham Glasson CE Primary School at Lancaster on Ice.

Glasson schoolchildren enjoy Lancaster on Ice - picture special

Children from Thurnham Glasson CE Primary School enjoyed a trip to Lancaster on Ice this week as a special Christmas treat.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 12:30 pm

The youngsters were looked after on the Dalton Square ice rink by Laura Sandham and David Walsingham, and our photographer Neil Cross snapped everyone having a good time - even if they didn't always manage to stay upright!

School bursar Joanne Aveyard said: "The trip was an end of term treat funded by our fantastic PTFA. We always want the children to have the best experiences and not to miss out just because we are a very small school.

"Laura and David were kind enough to accommodate us and the children had a fantastic time."

Meanwhile, the big wheel will be in place ready for people to ride this weekend.

Lancaster On Ice runs until January 9 next year.

