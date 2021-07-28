Garstang Show is back on August 7

They're back and they are determined it will be a show to remember.

The 206th Garstang Show organised by the Garstang and District Agricultural and Horticultural Society takes place on Saturday August 7 and Secretary Gill Billington said: "We're really looking forward to it and really looking forward to seeing all our visitors again. We've got a lot of entries. The team and directors have always had faith that Garstang Show will happen this year!"

The list of attractions ranges from a food hall and craft tent to vintage vehicles, horticultural displays and children's entertainment by Astral Circus, The Sheep Show and numerous livestock classes.

Scene from Garstang Show 2019

Gill added: "We have cattle, sheep ,pigs, goats, rabbits and poultry."

She said a particular highlight is that this year there will be Horse of The Year qualifiers in the light and heavy horses section and noted: " In the Shires/Heavy Horses section we have Clydesdales and a Suffiolk Punch entered."

The show will also feature A Celebration of Agriculture in the main ring. Gill said: "It has been supported by a lot of local people and is going to give a journey through the technological development of agriculture. We'll start with a shire horse, and there will be a steam tractor, viintage tractors, early day hydraulics right up to the present where we have huge combine harvesters and a drone."

She added: "We like to strengthen the links between town and country. We like to strengthen that link and we like to inform. The Celebration of Agriculture is about that - it shows how agriculture has changed over the last 100 years."

Scene from Garstang Show 2019

The gates open at 8.30am and the show continues until 5.30pm. Tickets can be bought in advance priced £12.50 for adults, £4 for children and free for youngsters under three. They can also be bought on the door.

Gill said the show had been planned to be "socially responsible" and said: "Hand sanitisers are available and we have a one way system in the marquees. The Society politely requests people to wear a mask inside the marquees."

For more information see https://www.garstangshow.org/ or here .

* The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.